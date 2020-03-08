June Southard, 92, Waupun

June was born Aug. 4, 1927, in International Falls, Minn., the daughter of Archie and Marie Fiola Olson. In 1939, the family moved to Waupun and June later graduated from Waupun High School. On October 18, 1947, she married Thomas Edward Southard at Waupun United Methodist Church. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all of their married lives. She was a friendly face at the local retail establishments where she worked and was an active member of her church. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 Auxiliary, served on the Election Board for 37 years, and was a season ticket holder for Wisconsin Badger football games for more than 40 years. Her neighbors were very special to her, and she entertained them and everyone around her with her unique sense of humor. She loved bowling, waterskiing, traveling to faraway places, boating on area lakes, attending and throwing parties, and consuming cocktails at said parties.