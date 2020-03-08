June Southard, 92, Waupun

WAUPUN - June Southard, age 92, of Waupun, embarked on her final travel destination on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
I’m little and I’m wise, I’m a terror for my size.”
You have free articles remaining.
June was born Aug. 4, 1927, in International Falls, Minn., the daughter of Archie and Marie Fiola Olson. In 1939, the family moved to Waupun and June later graduated from Waupun High School. On October 18, 1947, she married Thomas Edward Southard at Waupun United Methodist Church. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all of their married lives. She was a friendly face at the local retail establishments where she worked and was an active member of her church. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 Auxiliary, served on the Election Board for 37 years, and was a season ticket holder for Wisconsin Badger football games for more than 40 years. Her neighbors were very special to her, and she entertained them and everyone around her with her unique sense of humor. She loved bowling, waterskiing, traveling to faraway places, boating on area lakes, attending and throwing parties, and consuming cocktails at said parties.
She is survived by her son, James (Mary) Southard of Malone; grandchildren, Shawn Southard (friend Stacey) of Madison, Jeremy Southard of Chicago, and Kimberly (Shane) Smith of Neenah; great-grandson, Jaden Lisser of Eau Claire; sister, Phyllis Beske of Waupun; sisters-in-law, Shizuko Olson of Bakersfield CA, Dorothy Reak of Waupun, and Judy Vis of Waupun; brothers-in-law, Larry Southard of Waupun and Bob (Edna) Southard of Georgia. She was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children.
June was preceded in death by her husband, T. Edward Southard; brother, Lee Olson; her mother, Marie Finn; her father, Archie Olson; brother-in-law, Erwin Beske; step-mother, Theresa Olson; and step-father, O.B. Finn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m., at Waupun United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Tuesday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)