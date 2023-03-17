Sept. 1, 1925—Feb. 11, 2023

RINCON, GA—June Stokes (nee Knight) was born in Baraboo, WI to Florence Peterson (nee Dunham), they lived in Reedsburg, WI.

June was a grand-niece of Eric Karll who wrote the music and words to the Green Bay Packer’s fight song “Go You Packers Go”.

June graduated from East High in Madison, WI. June worked on the war effort building field kitchens for World War II in Madison’s Industrial District. During the Korean War she spent time in Japan and Korea.

After returning to Madison, she then moved to Washington, DC where she met Birney Aurel Stokes, a future Diplomatic Officer of the US Foreign Service Officer Corps. June and Birney married and were then stationed to US Embassies and Consulates in Dakar, Senegal, West Africa; Frankfurt and Stuttgart, West Germany; Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco; and Kaduna, Northern Nigeria.

June had trips all over Europe with extended stays in Beirut, Lebanon and again in Germany. June worked for the US National Guard at the Pentagon, and followed up working for the Social Security Administration in Madison and Milwaukee, WI and San Diego, CA. She eventually retired in San Diego moved to Fort Collins, CO, Omaha, NE and finally Rincon (Savannah), GA, to be near family.

June is survived by her brother, George Knight of Tampa-St Petersburgh, FL; and her children: Elliot Isaac Stokes of Madison, WI, Susan Stokes (RN) of Sacramento, CA, Judith Rinker of Wisconsin Rapids, Annemarie Stokes (Phd) of Rincon, GA and Erica Lowther of San Diego, CA. She is survived by nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.