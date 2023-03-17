June 7, 1933—March 14, 2023

Our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma and aunt June Weaver passed on peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the age of 89 3/4 years at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

She was born on June 7, 1933 to Otto and Viola (Schulenberg) Hohlstein. Growing up, she was a farm girl. She married Jack Weaver on July 1, 1950 in Madison.

June enjoyed being a mom, as she was able to be an example of a good, loving person sharing her love of family and the outdoors. She also enjoyed fishing, hunting, tending to her flower garden, watching the birds, reading, watching western movies and especially spending time with her family.

June leaves behind her children: Jeanie Kast, Dale Weaver, Sr., Patti (Larry) Wakerhauser, Cindy (Larry) Messer and Wanda Weaver; as well as her grandchildren: Brenda, Matt, Sr., Sabrena, Nicole, Melinda, Erika, Dennis, Jr., Amanda, Dale, Jr., Lynnette, Adam, Ashley, Lucas and Jesse. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Jacobi, Matt, Jr., Damien, Austin, Emma, Brayden, Joey, Maxwell, Benjamin, Alexander, Addison, Eleanore, Sebastian, Alexandrea, Steven, Jr., Christopher, Cody, Makayla, Michael, Destiny, Anthony, Katlyn, Neil, Emma, Kinsley, Draek, Ty and Scarlett; as well as her great-great-grandson, Braxton; along with their spouses and other extended family members.

June is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, son, Gary, infant daughters: Tawn and Heidi, great-grandson, Dylan, siblings: John, Alice, Kenneth and Edith; as well as her in-laws.

Grandma took great pleasure in making quilts for the kids. She will be remembered fondly and missed greatly.

A visitation for June Weaver will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. There will be no formal service. She will be laid to rest privately at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford