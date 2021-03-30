Jurgutis, Selma

WISCONSIN DELLS - Selma Jurgutis, age 92, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A visitation was held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Selma was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Lithuania, the daughter of Adolf and Pauline (Daglow) Fetting. She was married to Bruno Jurgutis in 1950 in Canada. She loved spending time with her family, working with her flowers, sewing, and she enjoyed the company of each of her cats.

Selma is survived by her son, Richard Jurgutis; brother, Fritz (Sally) Fetting of Rockford, Ill.; sister, Sina Sullivan of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruno; and sister, Lydia.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

