Kachelski, Audrey

BEAVER DAM—Audrey Kachelski , 95, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Audrey was born on October 4, 1925 the daughter of Frank and Martha (Rataczak) Kachelski in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Junior College, UW-Madison, Catholic University of America in Washington, DC and Case Western Reserve University. She had enjoyed her career as a nursing professor at UW of Oshkosh. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

Audrey loved the theater, the arts, museums, music, travel, restaurants, picnics, and nature, just so much of everything! She lived a lifetime that was rich and full of adventure! She made good friends everywhere she went.

We were blessed to have her in our lives. Audrey will be deeply missed by her sisters-in-law, Nancy Kachelski (wife of Ted) and Vi Kachelski (wife of Bob) and 35 nieces and nephews and their families and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, John (Lois), Bob and Ted; and her sisters, Grace (Buzz) Johnson and Rita (Bob) Knoll.

Memorial donations in Audrey’s name may be made to SKD-Building From Our Belief (BFOB) Fund.