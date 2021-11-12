Kachelski, Viola L. "Vi"

BEAVER DAM - Viola L. "Vi" Kachelski, age 93, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Beaver Dam Health Care Center surrounded by her family.

The visitation will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Tuesday at 11 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Viola Leona was born on Feb. 19, 1928, in Tomah, Wis., to August and Alma (nee Hilgendorf) Pamperin. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1945. On July 1, 1947, she was united in marriage with Robert Kachelski. Vi was a dedicated mother and wife who loved being with her family. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and embroidering. Vi also loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the birds. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.