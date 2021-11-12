Kachelski, Viola L. "Vi"

BEAVER DAM - Viola L. "Vi" Kachelski, age 93, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Beaver Dam Health Care Center surrounded by her family.
The visitation will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Tuesday at 11 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Viola Leona was born on Feb. 19, 1928, in Tomah, Wis., to August and Alma (nee Hilgendorf) Pamperin. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1945. On July 1, 1947, she was united in marriage with Robert Kachelski. Vi was a dedicated mother and wife who loved being with her family. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and embroidering. Vi also loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the birds. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.
Vi is survived by her nine children, Kathleen Baumann of Green Bay, Barbara (Richard) Cammack of West Bend, Patricia Frey of Beaver Dam, Kenneth (Denice) Kachelski of Fond du Lac, Sharon (Dennis) Gunderson of Durand, Deborah (Nick) Schutt of Sayner, Karen (Mike) Berkevich of Beaver Dam, Kristine (Ron) Gloss of Maryville, Tenn., and Robert Kachelski of St. Joseph, Minn. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Kachelski and Annette Pamperin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2010; her brothers, Marvin, Raymond, and Edward; her sisters, Margaret, Gertrude, Freda, and Eunice; and her son-in-law, Tom Baumann.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hillside Hospice, Beaver Dam Health Care Center, and Dr. Sharon Haase. We are grateful for the love and care you gave to Viola.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)