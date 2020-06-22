Kaiser, Bernice C. "Gigi"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IRON RIDGE—Bernice C. “Gigi” Kaiser is at peace in the Lord’s hands at the age of 104 years, and 6 months. She passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A visitation for Bernice will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at ST. MATTHEWS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.

Reinhold Ludwig Puffe (1867-1954) and Caroline Appolonia Ludwig (1878-1968) gave birth to an amazing girl, Bernice Caroline Puffe, on Dec. 17, 1915, in Euclid, Minn. She was married to George L. Kaiser and together they farmed in the Iron Ridge area. Bernice and George had four beautiful children, Geraldine C. Ross (1932-2013), David L. Kaiser (1937-1956), Karen S. Trotter (1940-1991) and Shirley A. Werner (1945- ).

Bernice “Gigi” was a strong, intelligent, creative matriarch of the family. She enjoyed family, friends, and was always a lady. She created wonderful meals, holidays, a beautiful home, and many warm wool comforters and crocheted Afghans. She enjoyed playing sheepshead. They raised prime beef.

Gigi was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Iron Ridge Senior Center.