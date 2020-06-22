Kaiser, Bernice C. "Gigi"

IRON RIDGE—Bernice C. “Gigi” Kaiser is at peace in the Lord’s hands at the age of 104 years, and 6 months. She passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
A visitation for Bernice will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at ST. MATTHEWS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.
Reinhold Ludwig Puffe (1867-1954) and Caroline Appolonia Ludwig (1878-1968) gave birth to an amazing girl, Bernice Caroline Puffe, on Dec. 17, 1915, in Euclid, Minn. She was married to George L. Kaiser and together they farmed in the Iron Ridge area. Bernice and George had four beautiful children, Geraldine C. Ross (1932-2013), David L. Kaiser (1937-1956), Karen S. Trotter (1940-1991) and Shirley A. Werner (1945- ).
Bernice “Gigi” was a strong, intelligent, creative matriarch of the family. She enjoyed family, friends, and was always a lady. She created wonderful meals, holidays, a beautiful home, and many warm wool comforters and crocheted Afghans. She enjoyed playing sheepshead. They raised prime beef.
Gigi was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Iron Ridge Senior Center.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Hooks) Werner; grandchildren, Douglas Kuhaupt, Jason (Denise) Kuhaupt and Amy (Cart) Riege, great-grandchildren, Zechariah (Britteny) Kuhaupt, Sarah Kuhaupt, Natalie Kuhaupt, Bennett Kuhaupt; granddaughter, Victoria Otte, great-grandchildren, Amber (Kamron) Koplitz, Melissa Otte, Lauren Otte, great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Koplitz and Reagan Koplitz; granddaughter, Stephanie (John) Zingsheim, great-grandchildren, Leah Schoenberger, Samantha Schoenberger, Courtney Zingsheim, Mitchell Zingsheim, great-great-grandchildren, Ava Schoenberger, Roman Schoenberger; grandson, Bryan (Michelle) Trotter, great-grandchildren, Briar (Brian Anderson) Trotter, Taylor Kuehl, great-great-grandchildren, T.J. Hughes and Tayanna Hughes.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, George Kaiser (1915-1982); brothers and sisters Puffes, Clements (1894-1963), Clarence (1895-1965), Harry (1898-1984), Walter (1899-1900), Irene (1901-1981), Lawrence (1909-1980) and Lillian (1919-2008).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all doctors, nurses, CNAs and staff at Hillside Manor and Eagles Wings for their wonderful care and thoughtfulness for four and half years.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)