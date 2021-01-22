Kaiser, Donald W.

HORICON—Donald W. Kaiser, age 86, of Horicon, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a memorial gathering for Don at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at church on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Votja officiating. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family.

Donald was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Appleton, Wis., to the late Walter and Helen (Dessort) Kaiser. He grew up in Pardeeville and later moved to Mayville with his family. He met Barbara Ulbricht from Horicon and they were united in marriage on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Don worked as a heavy equipment operator throughout his life, and he was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local #139.

He loved to hunt, especially in Colorado, where he shot an elk, and in Clark County where he deer hunted. Don loved to snowmobile and was one of the founding members of the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. He progressed to the county level where he served as president and was awarded the first Snowmobiler of the Year award. He went on to serve at the state level where he was a director for six years.