Kaiser, Donald W.

HORICON—Donald W. Kaiser, age 86, of Horicon, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.
There will be a memorial gathering for Don at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at church on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Votja officiating. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family.
Donald was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Appleton, Wis., to the late Walter and Helen (Dessort) Kaiser. He grew up in Pardeeville and later moved to Mayville with his family. He met Barbara Ulbricht from Horicon and they were united in marriage on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Don worked as a heavy equipment operator throughout his life, and he was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local #139.
He loved to hunt, especially in Colorado, where he shot an elk, and in Clark County where he deer hunted. Don loved to snowmobile and was one of the founding members of the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. He progressed to the county level where he served as president and was awarded the first Snowmobiler of the Year award. He went on to serve at the state level where he was a director for six years.
Don and Barb traveled in their motor home for several years. They purchased a winter home in Fort Myers, Fla., and were snowbirds for 21 years. Together they went on a month-long trip Germany and also traveled to Austria, Switzerland and France.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Kaiser; their three children, Steven Kaiser, Faye (Ken) Dahlke and Joel (Grace) Kaiser; eight grandchildren, Kelly Werner, Amy Kaiser, Michelle Kaiser, Bobbie Schmitt, Dan Checolinski, Nick Checolinski, Jesse Kaiser, and Kevin Kaiser; eight great-grandchildren; his brother and sister, Wayne Kaiser and Sharon Kanas, both of Mayville; other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kurt Kaiser; his sisters, Carol Rhode who also died on Jan. 18, 2021, and Charlotte Ruenzel; and two daughters-in-law, Kristine Kaiser and Karen Kaiser.
The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their wonderful care, especially Denice, Melissa Smith, Sarah, Katie, and Melissa, and also Ronda Wild, his night helper. We will miss you all!
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
