 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaiser, John Ruben
0 entries

Kaiser, John Ruben

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - John R. Kaiser, 68, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison after a long battle with Wilson's disease and liver cancer.

John was born the son of Ruben and Petronella Kaiser on Feb. 18, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis. John was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and Oshkosh University. He was employed as a commercial artist and later as a computer programmer/analyst for the Department of Corrections.

John enjoyed ham radio, art, bingo, travel, music and movies.

John is survived by his brother, Ruben "Chip" (Holly) Kaiser of Oregon, Wis.; his sister, Julie Kaiser of Madison, Wis.; nieces, Lindsey and Nicole Kaiser of Madison, Wis.; and many relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert.

John's family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Lucey and the nurses and CNAs who took such good care of him.

Per his wishes, the family will have a private service.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Kaiser, John Ruben

John Ruben Kaiser

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Belarus opposition leader urges probe of govt.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News