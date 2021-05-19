Kaiser, Richard G. "Dick"

The visitation will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.

Richard Gerald Kaiser was born on Nov. 12, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Frank and Mary (Rose) Kaiser. He was raised in Beaver Dam and graduated high school in 1948. Dick was drafted in the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Korean War as a sergeant. On Oct. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage with Maxine "Mickey" Neuman at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Dick worked as a carpenter for many years, leaving his mark on many homes in the area, including the home he built for his wife and family and lived in for over 40 years. His carpentry skills lead him to create many projects for his friends and family that will be treasured heirlooms for many generations. For a short time, Dick worked as a typesetter for the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. He volunteered for the Beaver Dam Fire Department and eventually became a full-time EMT for the city, until his retirement. Later in life, Dick and Mickey made Arizona their home during the winter months for over 20 years. In the summer months, one of Dick's greatest joys in life was to be on his lawn tractor maintaining his yard. He was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and was a member of the American Legion Post #146.