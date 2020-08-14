Kaja, Timothy Andrew

PORTAGE - Timothy Andrew Kaja, age 62, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Tim is a Wisconsin Dells High School graduate. He lived in several group homes in the area. Timothy is survived by foster brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Tim's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Kratz Funeral Home-Portage
Public visitation will be from noon until time of service.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
