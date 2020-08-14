Kaja, Timothy Andrew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Timothy Andrew Kaja, age 62, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Tim is a Wisconsin Dells High School graduate. He lived in several group homes in the area. Timothy is survived by foster brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

A celebration of Tim's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Kratz Funeral Home-Portage

Public visitation will be from noon until time of service.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.