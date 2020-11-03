Kanas, Clarence

MAYVILLE—Clarence Kanas, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.

Visitation for Clarence will take place on Friday, November 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Joshua Kestling officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville. A live stream of the funeral service can be watched on St. Matthew’s page. Wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing is strongly encouraged.

He was born the son of Clarence Sr. and Lucille (Polzen) Kanas on July 7, 1938 in Neda, Wisconsin. Clarence was united in marriage with Barbara Sturm on June 22, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Clarence retired from Gleason after 43 years of employment.

Clarence was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. He was a softball umpire for 40 years and liked to watch all high school sports. Clarence enjoyed going camping, hunting and fishing. Most of all Clarence loved spending time at his home, with his family.