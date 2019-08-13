IRON RIDGE - Thomas J. “Bootsy” Kanas, age 64, of Iron Ridge passed away from complications of ALS on August 9, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Thomas was born the son of Carl and Catherine (Huttner) Kanas on March 1, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1973 graduate of Mayville High School. Bootsy will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a “jack of all trades”. He was a man who didn’t like to sit still, and enjoyed working on many different things, and also enjoyed mentoring to others. Throughout his life, Bootsy worked various jobs and also farmed and worked on the land. Hunting and fishing were also a passion of Bootsy and he enjoyed taking trips with his brothers and dad. His hard work ethic was something that was passed down to the rest of his family.
Bootsy is survived by his longtime companion, Lisa Galgano of Iron Ridge; and her children, Billy, Theresa, John, and Fracesca Ersbo. His siblings, Diane Schuetz of KS., Carl (Sharry) Kanas of Lomira, David Kanas of Theresa, Robert (Lisa) Kanas of Mich., Ed Kanas of Mayville, James Kanas of Wash., Susan Berens of Oconomowoc, Connie (Mike) Joki of Ore., and Mary Tarr of Horicon. Further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Lawrence and Rick.
A memorial service for Bootsy will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville, with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
