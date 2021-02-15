Kaney, Steven Edward

REEDSBURG - Steven Edward Kaney, passed away at his home suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Steve was born on Oct. 11, 1954, in Anchorage, Ala. at the Elmendorf Air Force Base to his parents LaVern F. Kaney and Lonna Mae (Meyer) Kaney. He graduated from Webb High School in 1972 and then worked at the House of Harmony, and later built silos for Kastrite. In 1978 Steve started with Wisconsin Dairies/Foremost Farms and worked there 31 years until his retirement in 2009. He also worked at the Big Cedar Lodge in Wisconsin Dells during and after his time with Wisconsin Dairies.
Steve was previously married to Christine Smith and they were blessed with two wonderful sons, Matthew and Timothy. Steve was a loving example of friendship, helping, and caring for family, relatives, friends and strangers alike. He loved to joke, play pranks, tell stories, be a comfort to others, and was a joy and delight to a great numbers of people. Steve always enjoyed meeting someone new and seemed to always make a connection to someone else he knew through them. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing, and seeing wildlife. He also spent time doing carpentry, was a talented craftsman, and he also enjoyed making bird baths.
Steve was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, neighbor, and friend. (Affectionately known as Krash, Kooney, Papa Deuce, Uncle Frog Pee, Sleeve, Stevie, Sleevie). Steve is survived by his son, Matt Kaney and his wife, Lilie and their baby daughter, Calliope, Hillsboro, Ore; his son, Tim Kaney and his wife, Jenn, and their sons Dorian and Sebastian, and daughter Aurora, Deforest, Wis; His pet bird, Ms. Jolly Roger; sister, Cindy (Ouati) Ali; sister, Tammy Mckenzie; nieces, Amberly and Tierney; great nephews, Christian, Ezra, and Felix; great nieces, Jocelyn and Nazarene; and sister, Brenda (Mark) Norwalk; niece, Tesha Norwalk; step-mother, Lois Kaney; many dear cousins that he spent much of his time with; aunts and uncles; and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Gabriel Michael Muchow; niece, Alesondra Norwalk; mother, Lonna Mae Kaney; and father, LaVern Kaney.
It was Steve's wish to be cremated. Due to COVID, and for better weather, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date and location, to Be Determined. Cards and memorials can be sent to: Tim Kaney, 400 Valeria Dr., DeForest, WI 53532-1044.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
