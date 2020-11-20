Karch, James

Jim was born in Hartford, Wis., in 1927, the youngest of three children of teachers Charles and Lillian Karch. After Charles left teaching, the family moved several times during the depression, including to Merrill and Baraboo, Wis., and Monroe, Mich. After his father's death, Jim and his mother returned to Madison where Jim graduated from West High School. He served briefly in the U.S. Navy in 1945 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for both undergraduate and law school, graduating in 1952.

He was introduced by a friend to nurse Marilyn Lepley, and they were married in 1953 and settled in Baraboo, where he had begun practice with the law firm Langer and Cross. After several years he began a long solo practice before being elected Circuit Court Judge for Sauk County in 1975. He served as a Judge in Sauk, Forest and Florence Counties. In what may have been the favorite part of his law career, his final work was as a substitute judge in over 50 of Wisconsin's counties. He was a very conscientious judge, deliberate and careful in his analysis and rulings, considerate to parties, witnesses, jurors and anyone else in the courtroom and focused on timely decisions so participants could get on with their lives outside the courtroom. Early to work, even as a visiting judge, he startled staff who would find him sitting on the courthouse steps drinking coffee when they arrived to open for the day.