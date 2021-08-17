Karch, James

BARABOO - A celebration of life for James Karch will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Jim passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020.

The service will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Baraboo on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. Family members will be greeting visitors at 10 a.m. There will be a gathering at the MAXWELL-POTTER CONSERVANCY SHELTER in Baraboo (near the Mansfield Street bridge) following the service.

Jim was born in Hartford, Wis., in 1927, the youngest of teachers, Charles and Lillian Karch. Jim graduated from West High School in Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1945 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for undergraduate and law school, graduating in 1952.

He was introduced by a friend to nurse, Marilyn Lepley. They were married in 1953 and settled in Baraboo, where he practiced law. Jim later served as judge in Sauk, Forest and Florence Counties, careful and considerate in his analysis and rulings.

Jim played trumpet in big band swing music in the Navy and law school and continued after moving to Baraboo. He also acted in Baraboo Theatre Guild productions.