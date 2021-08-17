Karch, James

BARABOO - A celebration of life for James Karch will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Jim passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020.
The service will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Baraboo on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. Family members will be greeting visitors at 10 a.m. There will be a gathering at the MAXWELL-POTTER CONSERVANCY SHELTER in Baraboo (near the Mansfield Street bridge) following the service.
Jim was born in Hartford, Wis., in 1927, the youngest of teachers, Charles and Lillian Karch. Jim graduated from West High School in Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1945 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for undergraduate and law school, graduating in 1952.
He was introduced by a friend to nurse, Marilyn Lepley. They were married in 1953 and settled in Baraboo, where he practiced law. Jim later served as judge in Sauk, Forest and Florence Counties, careful and considerate in his analysis and rulings.
Jim played trumpet in big band swing music in the Navy and law school and continued after moving to Baraboo. He also acted in Baraboo Theatre Guild productions.
Jim was dedicated to community service throughout his life, serving as a Scout master, leader in Kiwanis, member of the Baraboo City Council, on the committee which led to the creation of the Baraboo campus of UW, guide at the Circus World Museum, Director of the Friends of Devil's Lake, and driver for Meals on Wheels.
Jim was an engaged father, teaching his children piano, arithmetic, and games, and taking the family to enjoy natural and historic sites. Jim and Marilyn were active, including extensive travel and camping with a RoadTrek van, and frequent visits to Devil's Lake to hike and swim. They spent many hours with grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; his sisters, Kathryn and Helen; and daughter, Kimmy. He is survived by his children, Gary (Ann Beal), Glen Ellyn, Ill., Paul (Anne Sontag), Madison, Wis., Julie (Doug Matthews), San Diego, Calif., and Sharon (John Nielsen), Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren, David (Brynn), Aaron, Rachel, Lydia, Sam (Kate) and Chas (Sally) Karch, Mark and Russell Matthews, Paul and Beth Nielsen; and great-grandchildren, Eloise, Willa, and Elias.
