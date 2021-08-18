 Skip to main content
Karch, James
Karch, James

BARABOO - A celebration of life for James Karch will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Jim passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020.

The service will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Baraboo on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. Family members will be greeting visitors at 10 a.m. There will be a gathering at the MAXWELL-POTTER CONSERVANCY SHELTER in Baraboo (near the Mansfield Street bridge) following the service.

