June 13, 1962 - June 28, 2022

PORTAGE - Karen A. Manske, age 60, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Karen was born in Munising, MI on June 13, 1962, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Severson) Beatty. She was married to Robert Manske on April 27, 1985.

Karen had worked in the Register of Deeds office for Columbia County for many years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and had served on the Church Finance Council. Karen was on the Town of Lewiston Plan Commission and was active in the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association – Wisconsin (CVMA Wisconsin). She enjoyed traveling, especially on the motorcycle. Karen also enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved being a grandma.

She is survived by her children: Nicki (Nick) Kovalaske, Baraboo and Brent Manske, Portage; her grandson, Emerson Kovalaske; her brother, Greg Beatty, Munising; her in-laws, Robert and Linda Manske, Poy Sippi; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CVMA Wisconsin Chapter 45-1, in care of the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.