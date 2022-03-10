LISBON—Karen A. Schroeder, age 80, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo. Karen was the daughter Ray and Lillian (Duckworth) Nuttall and was born on September 20, 1941, in New Lisbon at home on the farmstead. Karen attended New Lisbon High School and graduated in 1959.

Karen was united in marriage to Ross D. Schroeder on May 23, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. She has lived in the New Lisbon area all of her life.

Karen enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She would often play cards and games with family members and was an avid Packer fan. Karen loved to go for coffee with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Ross, of New Lisbon; her children: Kay (Jim) Jones of Lee’s Summit, MO, Ross “Rocky” (Colleen) of Camp Douglas, Randy of Camp Douglas, Kathy (Jan Hall) Rausa Schroeder of Panama City, FL; eight grandchildren: Kari (David) Niebaum, Curtis (Terrica) Jones, Troy Schroeder, Travis (Jamie) Schroeder, Joleen Miller, Chris (Lisa) Rausa; 12 great grandchildren: Jackson, Emily, Lilian, Remington, Josiah, Roy, Paisley, Eliza, Aiden, Jase, Avalynn, Rosileah; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Everett, Gerald and Nor- man; and her sisters: Delores Martin and Mavis Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Hustler Community Center Museum Building (110 Omaha St) in Hustler, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com