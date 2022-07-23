Dec. 18, 1936—July 8, 2022

ROSEVILLE, CA—Karen A. (Yeazel) Paterson, 85, of Roseville CA, previously San Jose, CA passed away July 8, 2022. She was born December 18, 1936 in Jordan Township, Monroe, WI to Ralph and Mildred (Bloom) Yeazel.

In the early 1950s, the family moved to the Portage/Pardeeville area, where she graduated from Portage High School in 1954. On March 16, 1957 she married James C. Paterson at the Presbyterian Church in Portage, WI and the couple eventually moved to California. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by their four children: James W. (Michelle) Paterson of ID, Tracy (Rob) Judy, Dana (Bill) Warner and Steven (Karen) Paterson, all of CA; four grandchildren: W. Max Warner and Meghan (husband Louis) Warner, Katie and James P. Paterson; and a new great-grandson, Marcel Warner all in CA. She is further survived by her siblings in WI: Terry (Reta) Yeazel, Marcia Swiggum, Chris (Dean) Jorgenson and Holly (partner Dennis) Yeazel. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jeff Yeazel.

A private family remembrance will be held in California. Cards and remembrances may be sent to: Karen Paterson’s Family c/o Dana Warner, 3907 Adar Lane, Soquel, CA 95073.