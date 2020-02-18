Karen Ann Clary, age 74, of Coriscana, Texas, formerly of Baraboo passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She moved to Texas due to declining health and to be closer to her daughters. Karen, daughter of Donald and Vera Quinn was born Oct. 8, 1945. On March 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to William H. Clary; he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2001. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Angela Clary of Corsicana, Texas, Dawn (Wendell) Warren of Corsicana, Texas, Jill (Brian) Collier of Corsicana, Texas, William “Bill” (Robin) Clary, Jr. of Baraboo, Julie (Brian) Young of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Heath (Stephanie) Warren, Amber Warren, Hunter Warren, Connor Clary, Parker Clary, Kennedy Clary, Hattie Huinker, Nathan (Melissa) Clary, Alex Young, MaKenzie (Justin) Teel; great-grandchildren, Caleb Clary, Alexa Clary, and Raegan Teel. She is further survived by her siblings, Sherry (Ed) Winchell of Baraboo, Marilyn (Albert) Morrow of Tomah, Pat (Rick) Sefkar, Pam Fichter, and Carolyn (Fred) Marquardt all of Baraboo as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and her four-legged friend, Mish.

A graveside service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.