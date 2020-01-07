Karen Blixt, 72, Mauston

MAUSTON - Karen Ann Blixt, “Ma”, age 72 of Mauston, Wis., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.
Karen was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Mauston, the daughter of Edwin and Marie (Mattas) Georgeson. She was raised in the New Lisbon area and graduated from New Lisbon High school in 1966.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen loved her family more than anything in this world. She was a compassionate and caring person who would give a stranger the shirt off her back. Fun-loving, easy going, and full of sass; she was known by many as simply "Ma". Karen was quick to forgive and cherished the little things in life, recognizing them as the things that really mattered. She enjoyed the outdoors: camping, fishing, sitting around a campfire, people watching, and spending time with family, friends, and her fur babies; especially her guard-dog Blanca, who was always on her lap.
Karen is survived by her sons, Kreg (Christy) Georgeson of New Lisbon, Dennis (Brenda) Blixt of Lyndon Station and Jerry (Leslie) Georgeson of Necedah, Wis.; a daughter, Tonya (Gabriel) Iglesias of Mauston; a brother, Duane (Karen) Georgeson of Necedah; a sister in law, Nancy Blixt of Mauston; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and some very dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; sisters, Nadine, Marie and Eileen; and brothers, Robert, Edwin, James and Charles.
Special thanks goes out to Marv (Mary) Cox and Hospice Touch of Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance can be directed to the family.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)