Karen Blixt, 72, Mauston

MAUSTON - Karen Ann Blixt, “Ma”, age 72 of Mauston, Wis., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.

Karen was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Mauston, the daughter of Edwin and Marie (Mattas) Georgeson. She was raised in the New Lisbon area and graduated from New Lisbon High school in 1966.

Karen loved her family more than anything in this world. She was a compassionate and caring person who would give a stranger the shirt off her back. Fun-loving, easy going, and full of sass; she was known by many as simply "Ma". Karen was quick to forgive and cherished the little things in life, recognizing them as the things that really mattered. She enjoyed the outdoors: camping, fishing, sitting around a campfire, people watching, and spending time with family, friends, and her fur babies; especially her guard-dog Blanca, who was always on her lap.