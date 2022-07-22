Feb. 24, 1938—July 19, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Karen Griggel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, WI with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Burial will be at Salemville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Karen was born February 24, 1938 in Friesland, WI the daughter of Paul and Leona (Froehlich) Bobholz where she also grew up and attended schools. In June of 1961 she married Gordon Griggel in Friesland.

Karen followed in her father’s musical footsteps, enjoyed playing piano and the trumpet and was a member of the Friesland Band which her father had co-founded. She was always active in church, serving on various boards and committees.

Traveling was a highlight of her life and she felt blessed to visit her ancestral Germany and she treasured her last family trip to Minoqua. Above all else was her family whom she dearly loved.

Karen is survived by her children: Lisa (Anthony) Church, Lynda (Clifton) Young and Glen (Donna) Griggel; grandchildren: Cory Young and partner Elise Proctor, Colton (Grace) Young and Joshua Church; and a great-granddaughter, Emmaly. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gordon

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.