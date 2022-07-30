April 28, 1955—July 27, 2022

WYOCENA—Karen Jean Lytle, 67 of Wyocena, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at U.W. Hospital in Madison. She was born April 28, 1955 in Portage, the daughter of Max and Doris (Hawley) Lytle.

Karen graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1973 and worked after graduation at the Rio Glove Factory and continued in this profession. The last 21 years, she worked at St. Gobain as a valued employee. She enjoyed word search puzzles, was an avid reader, loved country music, and was an avid bird watcher and animal enthusiast. Karen was a lifelong member of Wyocena Community Church.

Survivors include her father, Max; aunts: Maxine Kampstra, Joyce Meinhardt, and Janet (Peter) Jutowski; uncle, Howard (Sue) Hawley; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Elaine; and brother, Douglas Max.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wyocena Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.