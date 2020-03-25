Karen K. Zasada, 58, Brantwood
Karen K. Zasada, 58, Brantwood

BRANTWOOD - Karen K. Zasada, age 58, of Brantwood, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and Flambeau Home & Health Hospice. Karen was born in Platteville on Oct. 19, 1961, to the late Russell and Dorothy (Walton) Lancaster. She was married to Randy Zasada on June 20, 1981; he survives.

Karen grew up in Platteville where she was a 1980 graduate of Platteville High School. She later attended college and worked as an LPN and EMT. Karen and Randy moved to the Brantwood area in 2018 where she enjoyed quilting, fishing, and the outdoors.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Zasada, of Brantwood,; two sons, Scott (Shantel) Zasada, of Sauk City, and Zach (Kristen) Zasada, of Greeley, Colorado; one daughter, Mollie (Wes) Danielewicz, of Lublin, Wisconsin; one brother, Russell “Butch” Lancaster; three sisters, Jeannie (Jim) Dawson, Connie (Albert) White, and Molly Wallenhorst. Karen is further survived by seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Dorothy; and two brothers, Bruce and Jeff.

In accordance with Karen’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family.

