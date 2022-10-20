Aug. 22, 1951—Oct. 18, 2022

POYNETTE/LODI—Karen Kay (Jahn) Adkison, age 71, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Settlers’ Trail Independent Living in Lodi.

Karen was born on August 22, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of Lawrence and Adeline (Priem) Jahn. Karen worked for American Family Insurance in Madison for 46 years, retiring in 2016.

She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leeds. Karen was known for her kind heart, visiting nursing homes and making the day a little brighter for those that were shut-in, as she loved conversation and was so good at it.

She loved her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She also loved her cats, Terror and Chubs, which she spoiled to the max. She was so giving to others, even if it meant to sacrifice something for herself. She was an amazing sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to so many, what a blessing to have had her in our lives.

Karen is survived by her two sisters: Sharon (John) Stevenson and Myrna Van Deursen (Chuck Miller); nieces: Stacy (Jeff) Riechers and Amber (John) Bryan; nephews: John (Kim) Stevenson, and Dustin (Sarah Gifford) Van Deursen; great-nieces and nephews: Brianna, Elizabeth, Adeline, Henry, Payton, Lexi, Dylan, Ava, Derek, and Ethan; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and great-nephew, Bentley Van Deursen.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, with the Rev. Jacob Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

A special thank you to Hailee at Settlers’ Trail; she spoke of you often; and to all of those who provided transportation to her appointments, she treasured those friendships.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association.

You were an inspiration to all and will forever live on in our hearts.

We will miss you.

We Love You.