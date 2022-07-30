Karen M. (Goodness) Hanko

July 25, 1951—July 21, 2022

BRIGGSVILLE—Karen of Briggsville, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Karen was born July 25, 1951, in Nekoosa, WI, to Earl (Chuck) and Barb Goodness. She was raised by her Uncle Leonard and Aunt Margie Goodness due to a car accident that claimed the lives of her parents in 1964.

Karen graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1969. She was married to Steve Marek and had two sons, Scott and Brad. The marriage ended in divorce and later in 1989 married Roger Hanko and had a son, Corey together.

Karen was a great cook and lived life to the fullest. She was a hard worker and spent many years in the restaurant and bar business, “Chop-Chop!” She enjoyed many friends and family at those locations.

Karen is survived by her husband, Roge; sons: Scott, Brad and Corey. Grandchildren: Kiley, Levi, and Lilley. Sisters: Gayle (Roger) Beyer, Bev (John) Bowman; and brother, Chuck Goodness. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pam; brother, Jim; and sister-in-law, Debbie.

It was Karen’s wishes to have a celebration of her life and it will be held at Foxy’s Bar and Grill in Briggsville on August 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Until we meet again...

A Special thank you to all the wonderful hospice nurses and staff.