WAUPUN - Karen Patricia Laper, age 71, of Waupun, entered into eternal life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
