WAUPUN - Karen Patricia Laper, age 71, of Waupun, entered into eternal life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.
Karen was born in Ripon on Oct. 16, 1947, the only child of Rennard Earl and Sylvia Gladys (Haase) Putzke. She was a graduate of Wautoma High School, and shortly thereafter married the love of her life, Robert Arnold Bobholz, in Wautoma on April 15, 1967. They resided in the Beaver Dam area for 28 years, and enjoyed bowling, RV camping, and other activities together. Karen worked for many years at a bakery in Beaver Dam, and then later worked many more years at Nancy's Notions. Robert Bobholz preceded her in death on June 13, 1995. She then moved to Waupun, where she later met and married Robert Eugene Laper, on Oct. 20, 2015. Robert Laper passed away on Feb. 25, 2018.
In spite of the limitations of her illness, Karen continued to enjoy attending festivals (especially the Warrens Cranberry Festival), truck and tractor pulls, and following local country bands at various venues throughout the area. She developed many close friendships attending these events. She also enjoyed attending Bobholz Family events and get-togethers. Karen attended Praise Assembly of God in Beaver Dam, throughout her life, where she felt comfort with her faith filled community.
Karen is survived by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.
The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Randal R. Carey of Praise Assembly of God will officiate and burial will be at Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Neshkoro at 2:00 p.m.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
