Aug. 29, 1951—Dec. 24, 2022

BURNETT—Karen Piehl, 71, of Burnett, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home.

Karen was born August 29, 1951 to Ewald and Elsie Berndt Pieper. She was a 1969 graduate of Waupun High School. After graduating high school she married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Fred Piehl. They were married November 15, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett. Karen was a wonderful stay at home mom; her family was her life. Karen and Fred built their home in Burnett in 1974. She enjoyed her job as a floral designer at Floral Expressions after her children left home. Karen really enjoyed house plants, indoor and outdoor flowers, all animals, but especially her grandson. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.

Karen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred; two daughters: Cheryl (Bruce) Siewert, and Heather (Jacob) Witte; a grandson, Silas Witte; a brother, Randal Pieper; a step-father, Lester Buchholz; and two nephews, Brian and Josh Pieper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Pieper.

Funeral services for Karen Piehl will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 12 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett with Pastor Tim Sallach officiating. Burial will follow at North Burnett Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.