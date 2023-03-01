April 12, 1950—Feb. 10, 2023

WAUSAU—Karen R. Winter, 72, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Terry Winter, passed into Eternal Life on February 10, 2023.

She was born April 12, 1950 to Marvin and Beverly (Miller) Schmidt in Beaver Dam, WI. On July 7, 2007 she married Terry Winter who preceded her in death in 2021. Karen enjoyed camping, spending time with her friends and family, as well as her dog Teddy.

She is survived by her children: Terry Schmidt, Logan Trautman, Becki Winter, Kati (Jeff) Gress, Cheri (Chris) Ress, Ami Johnson, Leah Koskey. She is also survived by her brothers: Robert Schmidt, Lloyd (Lori) Schmidt, and a sister, Ellen (Jack) McDonald. Karen also leaves her grandchildren: Jacob, William and Owen Ress, Matthew and Makayla Gress, Carli Johnson, Elsie and Maysie Winter Sienko, Dustyn Schmidt, Alex Salisbury, Logan and Connor Trautman. Karen is preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Schmidt, and daughter Traci Salisbury.

Visitation will be held on, Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau from 1:00—3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM at the church. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.