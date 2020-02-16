Karen Rae Hallmann, 81, Princeton

PRINCETON - Karen Rae Hallmann, age 81, of Princeton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at ThedaCare Medical Center, in Berlin. Karen was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wis., a daughter of Clemens and Elma (Roberts) Leisses. After graduating from high school, she raised her three children and worked numerous jobs before going into business with her sister, Edythe. For many years, Karen and Edythe ran Gerkes’ Korner, in Beaver Dam. Karen met Dale Hallmann and moved to Neshkoro, Wis. They later married on July 9, 1996. She worked for nine years at the Timbers Supper Club, as a chef, and prior to retiring, she worked as an assistant manager at the Neshkoro Store. Karen enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes from numerous cookbooks, going to the Casino with Dale, and playing cards with friends.