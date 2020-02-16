Karen Rae Hallmann, 81, Princeton

PRINCETON - Karen Rae Hallmann, age 81, of Princeton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at ThedaCare Medical Center, in Berlin. Karen was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wis., a daughter of Clemens and Elma (Roberts) Leisses. After graduating from high school, she raised her three children and worked numerous jobs before going into business with her sister, Edythe. For many years, Karen and Edythe ran Gerkes’ Korner, in Beaver Dam. Karen met Dale Hallmann and moved to Neshkoro, Wis. They later married on July 9, 1996. She worked for nine years at the Timbers Supper Club, as a chef, and prior to retiring, she worked as an assistant manager at the Neshkoro Store. Karen enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes from numerous cookbooks, going to the Casino with Dale, and playing cards with friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Those Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Dale Hallmann of Princeton; daughter, Gina (Tom) Toutant of Beaver Dam, Wis.; two sons, Todd (Debbie) Gerke of Tomahawk, Wis., Doug (B) Gerke of Burnett, Wis.; three grandchildren, Nicole (Mark) Lont, Steven Toutant, and Brandon (Ashley) Gerke, all of Beaver Dam; six great-grandchildren, Aurora Toutant, Jacob Lont, Audrey Lont, Ariana, Bella, and Jordyn Gerke; sister, Gwyneth (Gart) Laue of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Clem (Jackie) Leisses of W. Va., and Darrell Leisses of Columbus, Wis.; sister-in-law, Marlene Leisses of Fond du Lac, Wis.; two brothers-in-law, Lyle Draeger of Arizona, Gerald Schoenwetter of Columbus, Wis.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemens and Elma Leisses; two brothers, Joaquin (Joe) Leisses and William Leisses; three sisters, Edythe Gerke, Dorothea (Dottie) Draeger, and Ethlyn Schoenwetter; sister-in-law, Donna Leisses.
To honor Karen’s wishes, there will be no services. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Karen with her family.
Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home
Sunset Cremation Center in Princeton
Serving the Family, 920-295-6631
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)