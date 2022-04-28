March 11, 1959—March 26, 2022

Karen Rossman was born in Tomah, WI on March 11, 1959 to Howard and Mary (White) Barnharst. Karen passed away suddenly on March 26, 2022, at the young age of 63. She was a fighter until the end!

She spent her childhood on her parent’s dairy farm where she played with kittens more than she did her daily chores. Once she graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1977, she enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Base in Upper Michigan. This is where she met her (ex) husband Keith and had two little girls, Holly Anne and Heather Therese.

A few years later her dreams came true as her little family moved to sunny California. She always loved the look of palm trees with the glowing sun in the background.

She became a stay at home mother who always decorated for every holiday and made the best sugar cookies and caramel corn for Christmas. She was a baker at heart and made everything from scratch. She was always optimistic about life. Karen saw the joy in things that others did not.

As an apartment manager she was a jack of all trades; she knew how to fix anything and everything. She loved her family and friends, planting lots of flowers, taking care of cats and playing bingo. She was kind, understanding, humble and generous.

Karen is survived by her daughter Heather (Jason) Cozad; grandchildren: Hailey, Allen,

Alexandria and Lily; mother Mary; brother Robert; sisters: Susan, Anita, and Colleen and their respective families. Also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Preceding her in death was her father Howard and daughter Holly Arnold (Rossman). She will forever be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter or your favorite charity.