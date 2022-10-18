Sept. 26, 1951—Oct. 9, 2022

8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— 9 not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8-9 (NIV84)

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, the Lord Jesus, our only Savior from sin and death, gently gathered to himself the soul of 71 year old Karen Ruth Ashley just three weeks after being diagnosed with bone, brain, and lung cancer.

Karen was born in 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Columbus, WI to Donald and Marie Ashley. She was baptized into Christ and confirmed in her Christian faith at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Fall River, WI. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Fall River High School in 1969. Karen earned an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Madison Area Technical College (MATC), where she was named to the Honor Roll in her first semester. After her graduation, Karen was employed full time by MATC in a data processing position. While working in various computer-related jobs, she enjoyed an active career in sports officiating for nearly 40 years; participated in various community sports teams including volleyball, basketball, and softball; and actively followed all Wisconsin sports teams: the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and Badgers.

Karen enjoyed singing and acting and was an active member of the MATC’s New College Singers. Her musical interests also found her on stage performing in various musical productions for Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, Madison Theatre Guild, and Beaver Dam Community Theatre. Her love of music often included singing with her husband and other family members for various family celebrations and church events. Karen also had a passion for baking and decorating delicious cakes in celebration of family events, especially her grandchildren’s birthdays.

While performing in the New College Singers, Karen met Newton Trimmer. They were joined in holy matrimony on October 10, 1980 in Madison, WI. Karen was the beloved wife of Pastor Newton Trimmer for just 23-minutes short of 42 years; the devoted mother of Aaron J. Trimmer and wife, Jennifer, Noah D. Trimmer and wife, Brittany, and Rachel M. (Trimmer) Brohn and husband, Jacob, and loving grandmother of Alexandra, Elizabeth, Levi, Silas, Miriam, Emma, Joel, and Alice. Additionally, she was the caring sister of Susan D. Ashley and husband, James, Mark J. Ashley and wife, Dawn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald J. Ashley and Marie (Kohls) Ashley; her older brother, David J. Ashley and his wife, Diane (Voss) Ashley. She is survived by many other family and friends.

Memorial arrangements are

pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Atonement Lutheran Church (WELS), 9121 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, where Karen, alongside her loving husband, faithfully worshiped and served her Savior.

Online donations will be accepted at https://gofund.me/86d252d0 or https://atonementbaltimore.com/