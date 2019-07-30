Karen S. Reider, 63, of Pardeeville and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Karen was born on December 18, 1955 the daughter of Joseph J. and Anna M. (Hack) Reider in Beaver Dam. She was a 1974 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Karen loved animals and had been a dog groomer. She enjoyed her current job as an assistant manager of Bethesda Thrift Store in Horicon.
Karen loved the outdoors and nature and was very passionate about helping preserve its beauty. She volunteered often at Marsh Haven Nature Center near Waupun, where she felt very at home.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Emilie R. (Michael Semmerling) Heidemann of Middleton; her sister, Christine (Larry) Kaup of Menasha; her brother, James (Joyce) Reider of Beaver Dam; her amazing friend, Dan Wichersham of Pardeeville; and her faithful canine companion, Heidi.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her parents Jim and Ann Reider.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 State Road 49, Waupun. A Celebration of Karen’s Life will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Bill Hack officiating.
Memorial donations in Karen’s name may be directed to Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 State Road 49, Waupun, WI 53963.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at ww.koepsellfh.com.
