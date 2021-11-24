Karg, Joyce V. (Behnke)

BARABOO - Joyce V. (Behnke) Karg, 95, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Joyce was born on June 30, 1926, in Ableman (Rock Springs), the daughter of Walter and Elsa (Pfaff) Behnke. She attended grade school in Ableman and Baraboo High School, graduating in 1944. On June 18, 1947, she married Frederick F. Karg, and together they raised three sons.
She is survived by sons, William (Pamela) and Gary of Baraboo; five grandchildren, Andrea, Sarah, Kimberly, Adam, and Katherine; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Donna (Gerald) Brooks; a brother, James H. Behnke; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Frederick, in 1989; son, Wayne, in 2006; and former daughter-in-law, Carolyn, in 2012. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Arnold Behnke and Durlin (Budd) Behnke; and four sisters, Lois Hartung, Pearl Edwards, Elizabeth Severson, and Norma Caflisch.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 624 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Rock Hill Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School, Baraboo.
The family would like to thank Edwin and Raymond Green and Peggy Miller for their friendship with Joyce, and Linda Hanusa for being her caregiver.
The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
