March 18, 1963—Sept. 24, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Karin Jones, age 59, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Private services will be held.

Karin was born March 18, 1963 in Battle Mountain, NV, the daughter of Donald Petterson and Mary Lou (Popenhaggen) Krueger.

Karin was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She worked as a photographer for many years; and was a very talented stain-glass artist as well. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Romeo.

Her infectious laugh and silly personality will be missed by all.

Karin is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters: Nichole, Christa, and Alexandria; brother, Victor (Terri) Petterson; sisters: Sue Petterson, Donna (Steve) Smith, Cathleen (Dave) Petterson, Nicole Smith; and one grandson, Romeo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.