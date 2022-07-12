Nov. 27, 1930—July 7, 2022

WESTFIELD—Karl Heinz Schulz, age 91, of the Town of Westfield, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. He was born on November 27, 1930 in Muenster, Germany to Bernard and Mary (Hoenig) Schulz.

Karl married Elisabeth Preuss on September 15, 1955, she preceded him in death in 1986. He remarried on November 5, 1988 to Shelby (Galbraith) Goodhue, she preceded him in death exactly five years ago on July 7, 2017.

Karl grew up in Germany when times were not always easy. He shared many stories from his youth and carried many scars including the one on his forehead from bomb shrapnel.

In Karl’s youth, he always turned a bad situation into an opportunity. He said that as a student the school janitor would blow a whistle to alert when a bombing raid was coming. If blown, the students would dismiss immediately and run home for safety. Karl took that as an opportunity, he stole the whistle, asked to go to the bathroom, got into the hallway and blew the whistle so that all the kids would dismiss for the day.

At ten years old, Karl was forced to be in the Nazi’s Youth Army, which he hated. At 14 years old, Karl and two other boys were given a rifle and ordered to march west to go kill some American soldiers. So, Karl did as told and marched west to an old farmhouse where he and the other boys found wine and got “drunk”. The American Army found them, took their rifles, and said, “boys go home to your mommies”.

After the war, Karl took up the trade of masonry to help rebuild Germany. At this time, he also found a passion for sports and became a professional soccer player.

In 1956, Karl and his first wife, Elisabeth immigrated to America landing at Ellis Island. They lived in Baltimore with their sponsor for the first year and then relocated to Chicago, where he worked for a chemical company and also flipped homes.

In 1963, Karl bought the farm in Westfield but it wasn’t until 1965 that he permanently moved to the farm and started his dairy operations. In 1988, Karl married Shelby and inherited a whole new family. Karl and Shelby built a new home in rural Westfield and lived a beautiful life there.

Karl was an active member of the community, spending 40 years on the Westfield Town Board, the majority of that time as Chairman. He also was a member of the Oxford Lions Club receiving the Melvin Jones Award and served as Chair of Lawrence Lake District Board.

Karl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching Brewer, Badger and Packer games.

Karl is survived by two children: Debra (Gary) Gardner, Westfield and Myra “Jeanie” (Tom) Wastart, Oxford; two daughters-in-law, Sue Goodhue and Linda Goodhue, both of Oxford; son-in-law, Larry Coffey, Monroe; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren with baby “Karl” Borgmann due in August (Grandpa was excited and proud that his next great-grandson was named after him); one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Sonja Johanson; three sisters-in-law: Cammie (David) Quinn, Westfield, Marie Dudek and Crusita Dudek, both of IL; two cousins: Edith Milling and Renate Winter, both of Germany; special friend, Sigi Laing, Westfield; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; brothers, Herman and Hammond Dudek; three sons, Greg, Mike and Mark “Mooch” Goodhue and one daughter, Vicki Coffey.

A visitation for Karl will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home in Westfield from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Burial will be in Oxford Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Karl’s name.

