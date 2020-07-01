Karl, Jane M.

BEAVER DAM - Jane M. Karl, 96, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at Hillside Manor on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with her daughter by her side.
A visitation for Jane will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Jane Marie was born on Feb. 18, 1924 the daughter of Ervin and Martha (Duehring) Endthoff in Beaver Dam, Wis. She was a 1942 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Eugene F. Karl at St. Patrick's Rectory. They were happily married for 67 years when Eugene passed away in 2017.
Jane was a lifelong faithful member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and a member of Mission Aid. During the War, she had been employed at Weyenberg Shoe Factory. She was a member of TOPS WI #0158, where she was a leader and a weight recorder. Jane enjoyed many years of volunteering at Lakeview Nursing Home and Hillside Hospital and had babysat for several children throughout the years. Jane enjoyed embroidery since she was a teenager, and was very accomplished at it.
Jane will be deeply missed by her children: Judy (Mike) Kennedy of Hudson, Dennis Karl of Beaver Dam, and Kathy (Jay) Vanden Boogart of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren: Michelle, Kim, Blair, Kailey, Matt and Andy; her great-grandchildren: Cierra, Ashtyn, Harlow, Zach, Maddie and Max. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, sister Lorraine Gocker, brother Herbert Endthoff and their spouses and brother Ervin in infancy.
If desired, memorial donations in Jane's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Jane's family appreciates your support, thoughts and prayers. If you are not comfortable attending during this time of Covid-19 they completely understand. Social distancing will be practiced at the church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
