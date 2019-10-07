Karl L. Whitrock, age 79, of Montello went to his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2019 at his home in Montello.
“When life is done, and I in death, shall draw one final breath, You are the One whose face I’ll see, my Blessed Savior who died for me.”
Karl was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 30, 1939, the son of Karl F. and Arnita (Pautsch) Whitrock. He graduated from St. Stephens Ev Lutheran grade school in 1954 and Beaver Dam High School in 1958. Karl then went to Milwaukee Vocational and Technical School for linotype and added printing courses.
On June 4th, 1960, Karl married the love of his life Bette Burchardt in Beaver Dam. After their marriage they moved to Monroe, Menomonee Falls and back to Beaver Dam where Karl worked at the newspapers. He then spent 3 1/2 years at Waupun State Prison and supervisor in the print shop and then 5 years in Madison at the contract section for the State Dept. of Printing. Karl then spent 7 1/2 years managing two print shops in Fond du Lac and Fall River.
At this time on a rainy day on the 5th of July 1980, Karl had a Mid-Life Crisis and decided to buy a marina.
Karl and Bette then ran the marina for the next 25 years until their daughter Dawn and son-in-law Russ bought the business in 2006.
Karl totally enjoyed outdoor activities. Playing softball until his mid 40’s and then two years with the Montello Men of Granite at age 67 and 68, hunting, ice fishing, Beaver Dam Jaycees for 12 years, Montello Rotary, bowling and golf.
The greatest pride was felt when he and Bette were at all the children’s and grandchildren’s school activities, programs and sporting events.
The later years presented the opportunities to create ancestry books of al the original descendants that came to this country. Karl totally enjoyed the Lord’s work at St. John’s Lutheran Church, flower gardening, bird watching and reporting bird counts to Cornell University.
Because of God’s grace it has been a life full of blessings.
Karl is survived by his children, Dawn (Russ) Rainey, Shannon (Vicki) Whitrock and Chara (Todd) Hall all of Montello. Karl is further survived by his grandchildren, Sarah (Fred) Jones, Amber (Matthias) Gimnick, Michael Whitrock, Rebecca (Jac) Wulf, Casey Hall and Teagan Hall; his great grandchildren, Rainey, Maddix and Zander Jones, Kaden Whitrock, Rhett, Roland and Riggs Gimnick, Ava and Zander Wulf; brother and sister-in-law, Chad and Pat Burchardt, nephews and nieces, other relatives and many special friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, Montello. Burial will be in the Montello City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the church and from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church. A memorial in Karl’s name will be established. The CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME OF MONTELLO is assisting the family with arrangements. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
