Karst, Vivian A.

Vivian was born at the Oakwood Cheese Factory on Oct. 18, 1934, the daughter of George and Helen (Beich) Dittberner, Sr. She attended Liberty Bell Grade School and was a 1952 graduate of Cambria High School. On July 28, 1956, she was united in marriage to her husband, Kenneth L. Karst at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She worked many jobs in her life, holding positions for the Hanson Mink Ranch, Stutz Egg Business, Weyenberg Shoe Factory, the Town of Burnett, to taking care of her home and working on the farm.