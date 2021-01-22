Karst, Vivian A.

BURNETT—Vivian A. Karst, age 86 of Burnett, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Vivian was born at the Oakwood Cheese Factory on Oct. 18, 1934, the daughter of George and Helen (Beich) Dittberner, Sr. She attended Liberty Bell Grade School and was a 1952 graduate of Cambria High School. On July 28, 1956, she was united in marriage to her husband, Kenneth L. Karst at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She worked many jobs in her life, holding positions for the Hanson Mink Ranch, Stutz Egg Business, Weyenberg Shoe Factory, the Town of Burnett, to taking care of her home and working on the farm.
Vivian is survived by her children, Daniel (Mary) Karst of Beaver Dam, Beverly (David) Tapper of Beaver Dam, Don (Lisa) Karst of Burnett, and Marie Moon of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Nosrati, Nathan (Robin) Karst, Matt (Maria) Karst, Sabrina (Mike) Hoeft, Emma (Lee) Mueller, Forrest Peachey, Amanda Moon, Brett Moon; great-grandchildren, Aryane, Rachel, Lily, Amelia, Arizona, Brady, Ivy, and Oliver; brothers, Russell (Pat) Dittberner of Horicon, Merlin “Sam” Dittberner of Beaver Dam; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loving neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 2005; brothers, Harold (Gladys), Robert (Sandra) Dittberner, George (Shirley), and Kenneth (Carolyn); sister, Ruth (Richard) Graff; nephew, Corey Dittberner; sister-in-law, Nancy Dittberner; and other relatives.
Visitation for Vivian will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, N8523 Front St, Burnett, from 9:30a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Sallach officiating. Burial will take place at Burnett Central Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
