Kasper, James W. "Jim"

FALL RIVER - James W. "Jim" Kasper, of Fall River, passed away peacefully in his home on May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Columbus, Wis., the fifth child of 11 and only son of William G. and Rose (Wedel) Kasper, on Feb. 26, 1932.
Jim attended school in Columbus. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War conflict from 1951-1953. He was honored and humbled in 2014 when he went on the Badger Honor Flight. On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Bernadine "Bing" Schriver. They were married 56 years before her passing in 2011. From this blessed union came six children. They farmed until 1986. Jim worked for Cenex and the United Co-op until "semi" retirement in 1991. From 1991-2011 Jim worked seasonal for the United Co-op, delivering fertilizer to the farmers during spring planting; a job he was passionate about. He loved every opportunity to chat with the many farmers on his route. He also worked seasonally during these same years for Seneca Foods driving a bean harvester. At the age of 79 he was forced to retire due to health reasons.
Together, Jim and Bing enjoyed many years of square dancing, traveling all over to different clubs for a night of dancing, socializing, and developing new friendships. Jim never stopped being a farmer at heart. His passion for planting and harvesting was evident in the large gardens he raised in his backyard. He enjoyed sharing the many varieties of produce he harvested with friends, family, and neighbors, who were always stunned by the enormity of the tomatoes, zucchini, and kohlrabi that he raised. Dad's green thumb flowed into the numerous roses and house plants he grew as well. There wasn't a plant he couldn't grow from roots. Many friends and family members have been recipients of some of his plants. When he could, he would enjoy riding his tractor on his cousin's farm. Jim enjoyed teaching others. His greatest accomplishments came when those he had taught showed interest in learning and willingness to try their hand at gardening, growing plants, or baking. He was well known for his tasty zucchini bread, oatmeal raisin cookies, and apple pie. He was a caregiver to his friends and family.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching football, especially the Broncos. The highlight of 2019 was when his grandson took him, for his first ever experience, to the Broncos vs. Packers game at Lambeau Field. He was quite the gambler, meeting up weekly to shake dice with his buddies. He enjoyed watching Westerns nightly. Besides his green thumb, his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to visits from them and seeing them at the holidays. He was a proud grandpa and bragged about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He felt much joy and happiness when his family was with him.
Jim is survived by his children, Douglas of Pardeeville, Beth Brace of Sun Prairie, Mark (Cyndi) of Richland, Mo., and Patti Soter of Fall River; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Betty Monroe, Marge O'Rourke, Barb Schriver, Carol Beck, and Kathleen Kessenich; one brother-in-law, Ronald Schriver of Arizona, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marion Krupp, Monica Burke, Roselia Tiedt, Bea Boettcher, and Patricia Gibson; nine brothers-in-law; children, Denise Dornbrook in 2018 and Thomas Kasper in 2018; one son-in-law, Richard Dornbrook in 2018 and granddaughter, Destiny Chase.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau officiated. Interment was held in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the many caregivers who have helped care for dad, especially his Visiting Angels team, so that he could remain in his home to live out his life his way. To his Heartland Hospice care team, for the special care, compassion, and support they provided to dad and his family throughout his journey. And to the VA Home-Based Primary Care Team, specifically Brianna Braukhoff, RN. Online condolences and memories may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
The man, the myth, the legend.
So full of life, so full of joy and happiness.
So many things you wanted to get done.
Your hands were always busy, your mind always working.
You lived your life your way.
May you once again hop on your scooter and ride your stairway to heaven.
Dad, you have taught us all so many life lessons to bring us to where we are today.
Your contributions in this life will never be forgotten.
We love you and miss you. Forever in our hearts. Semper Fi.
