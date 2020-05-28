Kasper, James W. "Jim"

Jim attended school in Columbus. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War conflict from 1951-1953. He was honored and humbled in 2014 when he went on the Badger Honor Flight. On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Bernadine "Bing" Schriver. They were married 56 years before her passing in 2011. From this blessed union came six children. They farmed until 1986. Jim worked for Cenex and the United Co-op until "semi" retirement in 1991. From 1991-2011 Jim worked seasonal for the United Co-op, delivering fertilizer to the farmers during spring planting; a job he was passionate about. He loved every opportunity to chat with the many farmers on his route. He also worked seasonally during these same years for Seneca Foods driving a bean harvester. At the age of 79 he was forced to retire due to health reasons.

Together, Jim and Bing enjoyed many years of square dancing, traveling all over to different clubs for a night of dancing, socializing, and developing new friendships. Jim never stopped being a farmer at heart. His passion for planting and harvesting was evident in the large gardens he raised in his backyard. He enjoyed sharing the many varieties of produce he harvested with friends, family, and neighbors, who were always stunned by the enormity of the tomatoes, zucchini, and kohlrabi that he raised. Dad's green thumb flowed into the numerous roses and house plants he grew as well. There wasn't a plant he couldn't grow from roots. Many friends and family members have been recipients of some of his plants. When he could, he would enjoy riding his tractor on his cousin's farm. Jim enjoyed teaching others. His greatest accomplishments came when those he had taught showed interest in learning and willingness to try their hand at gardening, growing plants, or baking. He was well known for his tasty zucchini bread, oatmeal raisin cookies, and apple pie. He was a caregiver to his friends and family.