Kassner, Carleton C.

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP – Carleton C. Kassner, age 95, of Lewiston Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Carleton was born on April 20, 1925, in Lewiston Township, the son of Frank and Martha (Paske) Kassner. He farmed for many years in Lewiston Township.
He is survived by his children, Debbie (William) Masters, Lewiston Township, Kurt (Patti) Kassner, Lewiston Township, and Kimberly Kassner, Reedsburg; son-in-law Richard Williams, Baraboo; his grandchildren, Simon (Emily) Masters, Brecksville, OH, Jason (Kristen) Masters, Roselle, IL, Karla (Scott) Reuter, LaValle, Justine (Derrick) Steinmetz, Mauston, Lindsey (Jake) Philabaum, Portage, and Logan (MacKenzie) Kassner, Portage; great-grandchildren, Konner, Kolton, Kaysen, Amara, Lucian, Skylar, Landon, Liam, Vincent, Jacob, Austin, and Eliana; his sister, Alberta Schultz, Briggsville; Bonnie's children, Tracey (Bill) Matuszak, David (Barb) Thompson and Dennis Thompson; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lisa Williams, his partner, Bonnie Thompson, and Bonnie's son, Steve Thompson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. William Grimm officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Lewiston Township. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks will be required, and social distancing rules will be observed at the church.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
