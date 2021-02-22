Kassner, Carleton C.

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP – Carleton C. Kassner, age 95, of Lewiston Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Carleton was born on April 20, 1925, in Lewiston Township, the son of Frank and Martha (Paske) Kassner. He farmed for many years in Lewiston Township.

He is survived by his children, Debbie (William) Masters, Lewiston Township, Kurt (Patti) Kassner, Lewiston Township, and Kimberly Kassner, Reedsburg; son-in-law Richard Williams, Baraboo; his grandchildren, Simon (Emily) Masters, Brecksville, OH, Jason (Kristen) Masters, Roselle, IL, Karla (Scott) Reuter, LaValle, Justine (Derrick) Steinmetz, Mauston, Lindsey (Jake) Philabaum, Portage, and Logan (MacKenzie) Kassner, Portage; great-grandchildren, Konner, Kolton, Kaysen, Amara, Lucian, Skylar, Landon, Liam, Vincent, Jacob, Austin, and Eliana; his sister, Alberta Schultz, Briggsville; Bonnie's children, Tracey (Bill) Matuszak, David (Barb) Thompson and Dennis Thompson; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lisa Williams, his partner, Bonnie Thompson, and Bonnie's son, Steve Thompson.