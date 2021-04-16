Kastein, Donna

Donna J. Kastein was born May 28, 1931, in Kingston, Wis., the daughter of Vern and Elsie Klimke Niklaus, during the Great Depression. Her father was a cheesemaker and emigrated from Switzerland. From Kingston the family moved to Leroy and then soon after to Markesan for the majority of her childhood years. Donna graduated from Markesan High School in 1949. On Sept. 1, 1950, she married Wyman Kastein at St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together. The couple resided in Alto for 60 years and moved to Waupun in 2010. After Wyman's passing, she relocated to The Meadows in Fond du Lac. Donna was a co-owner of Kastein Hatchery and Poultry Farm. She was also employed at Alto Co-op for 15 years and retired in 1998. Donna was a member of the Alto Reformed Church and its Women's Missionary Society.