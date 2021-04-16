Kastein, Donna

FOND DU LAC - Donna Kastein, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully and entered her eternal heavenly home on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Donna J. Kastein was born May 28, 1931, in Kingston, Wis., the daughter of Vern and Elsie Klimke Niklaus, during the Great Depression. Her father was a cheesemaker and emigrated from Switzerland. From Kingston the family moved to Leroy and then soon after to Markesan for the majority of her childhood years. Donna graduated from Markesan High School in 1949. On Sept. 1, 1950, she married Wyman Kastein at St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together. The couple resided in Alto for 60 years and moved to Waupun in 2010. After Wyman's passing, she relocated to The Meadows in Fond du Lac. Donna was a co-owner of Kastein Hatchery and Poultry Farm. She was also employed at Alto Co-op for 15 years and retired in 1998. Donna was a member of the Alto Reformed Church and its Women's Missionary Society.
There was nothing more important to Donna than her wonderful husband and beautiful family. She cherished them like nothing else, except for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a determined, strong-willed woman who loved to learn about new things but still had an incredible appreciation for her past and history in general, especially telling stories of her youth while living during the Depression. She enjoyed politics, lifelong friends, the Alto Fair, and food.
Donna is survived by her five children, Mark (Dianne) Kastein of Brandon, Craig (Jan) Kastein of Fond du Lac, Faye (Mark) Twohig of Fond du Lac, Kurt ( Andrea) Kastein of Fort Collins, Colo., and William (Roxanne) Kastein of Charlotte, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, Angela Loomans, Nathan, Nickolas and Jordan Kastein, T. DeHaan Kastein, Seth and Emily Kastein, Nicole, Erin and Caleb Kastein and Blake, Lauren and Olivia Kastein; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemarie (Mark) Parrish of Carlsbad, Calif., and Sandra (Steve) Schulz of Waupun; along with many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Wyman, in 2016; a son, Terry Kastein, in 1993; and a sister, Jacqueline Vinz, in 2019.
The family would like to recognize the entire staff at The Meadows in Fond du Lac for their loving care and support of Donna, along with the Hospice Nursing staff from Agnesian Healthcare and Hospice Home of Hope.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. until Donna's celebration of life service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the ALTO REFORMED CHURCH in Alto. Pastor Doug Shotsky will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna's name will be designated for the Alto Reformed Church and the Hospice Home of Hope.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)