Kasten, Michael Alexander

Visitation for Michael will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Interment with take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157. The Kasten family asks all guests to please wear face masks for their safety and yours.

On Sept. 16, 1947, I was born, the second prince, to Carl “Fat” and Alma (Michael) Kasten. I attended Horicon Public School, graduating with the Class of 1965, where I had lots of friends that are still my buddies. After graduation, I joined the U.S. Navy. “Travel around the world,” the Navy told me. “Yes, I would like to do that,” was my reply. So, from Mother’s Day, 1967, until Mother’s Day, 1968, I got to visit Vietnam. After I got out of the Navy, reality set in and I had to go to work. My first place of employment was at John Deere in Horicon and then off to International Harvester in Waukesha. During this time, I met and married my Princess and love of my life, Janet Kruel. On Sept. 16, 1972, we got married. She thought I’d remember our anniversary if we got married on my birthday. After four years of fun and travel, my bride decided we needed a baby and then three years later another baby. Around this time I got a new job with the City of Horicon as a Waste Water Plant operator, where I would retire from.