Kasten, Michael Alexander

HORICON—Michael Alexander Kasten, 72, of Horicon, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Seasons Lutheran Hospice in Wauwatosa.
Visitation for Michael will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Interment with take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157. The Kasten family asks all guests to please wear face masks for their safety and yours.
On Sept. 16, 1947, I was born, the second prince, to Carl “Fat” and Alma (Michael) Kasten. I attended Horicon Public School, graduating with the Class of 1965, where I had lots of friends that are still my buddies. After graduation, I joined the U.S. Navy. “Travel around the world,” the Navy told me. “Yes, I would like to do that,” was my reply. So, from Mother’s Day, 1967, until Mother’s Day, 1968, I got to visit Vietnam. After I got out of the Navy, reality set in and I had to go to work. My first place of employment was at John Deere in Horicon and then off to International Harvester in Waukesha. During this time, I met and married my Princess and love of my life, Janet Kruel. On Sept. 16, 1972, we got married. She thought I’d remember our anniversary if we got married on my birthday. After four years of fun and travel, my bride decided we needed a baby and then three years later another baby. Around this time I got a new job with the City of Horicon as a Waste Water Plant operator, where I would retire from.
I really enjoyed coaching my son’s baseball teams. I started coaching with my brother-in-law. I coached minor, major, and travel league youth baseball in Horicon. Then, I took on coaching duties for Horicon’s American Legion Post 157 and Horicon High School’s Jr Varsity baseball teams. I also loved coaching Horicon Jr. High Football as well. There are so many friendships, young and old, that came out of all my coaching. When I had some “free time,” I enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and deer, goose, duck, turkey and grouse hunting with my buddies. I was a member of the Horicon Legion Post 157, St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, and the Swan Road Pheasant Club. I really did enjoy my life and also a cocktail or two to unwind.
My grandchildren were the heart of my life. I liked talking silly with them and those were really the best of times. I loved all of them so much! I was so blessed to have so much love in my life from Family and Friends.
I am survived by my hard working and loving wife of 47 years, Janet; my son, who is a teacher, Justin (friend Andrea); and my daughter, who is a nurse, Jodi (Jason) Neuberger. I am so proud of my two kids! I am also survived by my loving grandchildren, Keytra Neuberger (friend Joey Schweppe), Rayanna Monroe (friend Justice Graf), Kyler Neuberger, Gavyn Kasten, and Khloe Neuberger. All of them are the sunshines of my Life! I am also survived by my brother, the first prince, Frederick Kasten; my brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jennie Heideman; and also, many of my nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
I am preceded in death by my mom and dad, Carl and Alma; my princess sisters, Lorraine (Courtney) Rohloff, Lois (Glenn “Red”) Plautz and Carol (Kate) Kasten; my in-laws, Paul and Doris Kruel; and brother-in-law, Paul Kruel Jr.
I had a wonderful life, enjoying every minute! Now, off to see my two amigos. The Three Amigos will ride again!
If desired, memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon or the charity of your choice in Michael’s name.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
