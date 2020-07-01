Kasten, Sharon R.

RACINE - Sharon R. Kasten, age 83, of Racine and formerly of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Visitation for Sharon will be at Harmony Baptist Church in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at East Lowell Cemetery.
The former Sharon Rae Howarth was born on Nov. 17, 1936 in Perry, Iowa to the late Ivyl and Alice (Martens) Howarth. On June 8, 1962, she was united in marriage with Gustav Kasten in Perry, Iowa. Sharon worked at Des Moines Lutheran Hospital and after moving to Beaver Dam, for Doctors Linck, Funke, Erickson, and Damon.
In 1964 Gustav and Sharon were commissioned as missionaries to the Philippines with Association of Baptists for World Evangelism where they served for 29 and 1/2 years in northern Luzon. In addition to assisting her husband with church planting, Sharon also translated the New Testament of the Bible into the Bontoc dialect.
Survivors include her husband, Gustav Kasten of Racine; her daughter, Elizabeth (Raymond) Olson of Racine; four grandchildren, Adam Olson, Sarah (Jared) Baergen, Deborah (Kyle) Mac Dougall, and Phillip Olson; a great granddaughter, Violet Macdougall, great grandsons Calvin and Theo MacDougall and Oliver Baergen, her brother, Gerald (Peggy) Howarth of Topeka, Kan.; a sister, Melba Wright of Union Grove; other relatives and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, two infant sons William and George Kasten; and a brother, Ronald O. Howarth.
If desired, memorials may be made in Sharon Kasten's name to Harmony Baptist Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com
