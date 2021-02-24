Kastner, Mildred "Millie"

MAUSTON - Mildred "Millie" Kastner, age 95, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2021; her husband, William "Billy" Kastner, was by her side.

On a cold and snowy January 22nd in 1926, Dr. Vogel hitched his horse to a cutter, picked up his nurse and drove to a little farmhouse near Elroy, Wis., to deliver a baby girl to Henry and Verna Sarnow; they named their daughter Mildred.

Mildred was united in marriage to William E. Kastner of Mauston, Wis., on Nov. 24, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy. They were blessed to celebrate 74 years of marriage together.

Millie lived a full life and enjoyed helping her husband in many capacities, including driving auction cars from Chicago to Mauston for the Kastner car dealership and hosting numerous employee parties. She also enjoyed playing bridge, attending grandchildren activities, traveling to many wonderful places, and even fulfilling a childhood dream to see and enter a windmill in Amsterdam! Millie also greatly enjoyed their annual trips to Fort Myers Beach, Fla., often bringing along family and friends.