Kastner, William Edward "Bill"

Bill was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston, where he served in many offices throughout the years; he also greatly enjoyed singing the Christian hymns with his powerful voice. Church attendance was very important to him, and he only skipped services at St. Paul's to attend services at First Congregational Church in Hillsboro where his grandson, Pastor Isaac Fleming, was officiating.

Bill was active in the community, held office in the Chamber of Commerce, and was present for the opening of Castle Rock Lake. He even took part in the dedication ceremony for Interstate 90, "I-90," where he drove his 1907 McIntyre automobile down to Lyndon Station, picked up Wisconsin Governor John W. Reynolds, and brought him back to Mauston for the highway ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Mildred "Millie" Kastner; and his son, Brian Kastner. Bill and Millie Kastner thoroughly enjoyed their three children, Rich (Pam) Kastner, Brian (Debbie) Kastner and Gail (Terry) Fleming; their wonderful grandchildren, Lisa (Fred) Rollins, Kari Langer, Cory (Tracy) Kastner, Anthony Fleming, Natasha Bouchette and Isaac (Vachelle) Fleming; and their great-grandchildren, Jessie, Kylie, Dylan, Brandon, Kaden, Kaleb, Isabella, Zion and Israel.