Dec. 29, 1962—April 10, 2022
Kath-a-leen Kaye Starling, born December 29, 1962, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her Madison home.
Kathy was born to her mother, Marie Susan, in Adams-Friendship, WI. Kathy grew up close to her family, often visiting aunts and uncles and cousins. She is remembered dearly as a pint-sized firecracker with a heart of gold. Kathy loved a good adventure with friends and rarely turned down the opportunity to be surrounded by family.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Ciji; her son-in-law; grandchildren: Isaiah and Mayah; her sisters: Shannan Starling and Danna Rosenbaum: her nieces and nephews and their children; and her father, Daniel Volk.
She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved mom, Marie Susan; and her very special brother-in-law, Randall Rosenbaum; as well as other dear family members and friends.
Please join her family in honoring her life on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a short prayer service will follow at 11:30 a.m.
