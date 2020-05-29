PARDEEVILLE - Betty Kath, 93, of Pardeeville, entered her eternal home May 25, 2020. She was born April 15, 1927, to Billy and Ruth Barden.
Betty married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Kath, on Oct. 5, 1946, and they were blessed with two children, David and Donald Kath. Betty was the heart and soul of her family, she loved spending time being surrounded by family and friends. She was a God fearing woman who served her Lord righteously. Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladie's Aide.
She loved baking, gardening, bird watching, but most of all she loved camping with her husband and going on family adventures. One of the many things she will be remembered for is her tea time gatherings, anyone that knew her would know they were always welcomed with a hug, a kiss, and a cup of tea.
Although she will be missed dearly, she is now reunited with the love of her life. Survivors include her son, Don Kath; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Kath, Elizabeth (Leonel) Sanchez, and Penny (Russell) Kath; great-grandchildren, Jadin, Holley, Kimmie, Sammie, Rosalia, and Donovan; brother, Roger (Saharon) Barden; sister, Charlene Hayes; sisters-in-law, Francis Kath and Mae Lueck; daughter-in-law, Vonnie Kath-Cole; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, David; granddaughter, Donna Kath; daughter-in-law, Carol Kath; and many other family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation following social distancing guidelines will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church and School in Pardeeville or a charity of your choice. A big thank you to the staff at Columbia Healthcare Center for your loving care and kindness was much appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
