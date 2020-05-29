× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARDEEVILLE - Betty Kath, 93, of Pardeeville, entered her eternal home May 25, 2020. She was born April 15, 1927, to Billy and Ruth Barden.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Kath, on Oct. 5, 1946, and they were blessed with two children, David and Donald Kath. Betty was the heart and soul of her family, she loved spending time being surrounded by family and friends. She was a God fearing woman who served her Lord righteously. Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladie's Aide.

She loved baking, gardening, bird watching, but most of all she loved camping with her husband and going on family adventures. One of the many things she will be remembered for is her tea time gatherings, anyone that knew her would know they were always welcomed with a hug, a kiss, and a cup of tea.